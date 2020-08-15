Ahead of Man City’s Champions League quarter-final tie on Friday night against Lyon, a sparkling performance in the European competition from one particular player has talkSPORT pundit, Perry Groves, suggesting that Pep Guardiola’s side must move quickly to acquire him.

City have long had issues in the centre of their defence, with players such as John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi not up to the job thanks to consistent and high-profile mistakes.

Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly has been talked up in dispatches thanks to his mix of physicality, aerial presence and ball-playing ability, but Groves believes RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano, even at a potential £90m, is the man for Guardiola.

“If you’re looking at a Man City centre-half, Upamecano [on Thursday], when you’re looking at his performance, do you not think that’s exactly what Man City need?” Groves said on talkSPORT, cited by the Daily Express.

“No matter how much it costs them, it could make a massive difference to them at the back.

“Coming out with the ball, passing the ball forward, very good defensively. It might cost you £90m but it would be worth it.”

More Stories / Latest News Bid rejected: Arsenal see player-plus-cash bid for creative midfielder turned down Out of favour Man United star is top of Newcastle’s wanted list ‘I just don’t think it’s going to work’ – These Man City fans are unhappy with Pep’s starting XI

The 21-year-old’s stock will have continued to rise after his performance against Atletico Madrid, and given his age and projection, what seems expensive now could prove to be a bargain in the long run.

City are not short of money but the question mark for Guardiola will be how easily Upamecano could be integrated into his XI.