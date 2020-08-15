According to the Times (subscription required), Manchester United are set to offload midfielder Andreas Pereira this summer, with Benfica as well as Spanish and German club eyeing the ace.

The Times report that the 24-year-old is contracted to the Red Devils until 2023, the Belgian-Brazilian has started 25 of his 40 appearances this season but has now found himself on the fringes.

Pereira came through United’s ranks after being snapped up from PSV as a teenager, the versatile midfielder has picked up considerable minutes over the last two seasons but has now been cast aside.

The Times claim that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to offload with some fringe players – what some supporters would call deadwood – in order to facilitate the signings of three new players.

Pereira joins Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo, Jesse Lingard and Chris Smalling with this status.

More Stories / Latest News ‘Completely false’ – Cristiano Ronaldo’s representatives deny Barcelona link French side in talks to sign Liverpool defensive talent in loan-to-buy deal Clarity issued over Man United’s Ighalo links to Paris Saint Germain

With Paul Pogba injured for almost all of the first-half of the season, alongside fitness troubles with the likes of Scott McTominay, Pereira saw a lot of action over this period – being a regular starter.

Since Bruno Fernandes’ arrival though and the injury returns, the Brazil international has played a very minimal role and it’s not surprising to see that he’s subsequently been put up for sale this summer.

Portuguese outlet Record report that Benfica are the ‘strongest candidates’ for the ace’s signature this summer, with Esporteinterativo adding that Pereira’s agent is already in talks with clubs over a move.

Pereira has made 75 first-team appearances for the Red Devils, scoring four goals and registering five assists, the ace is just 24 years old and very versatile which will undoubtedly appeal to some clubs.