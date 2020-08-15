It just wasn’t Manchester City’s night as they tumbled out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage again, this time to a well-drilled Lyon side.

A disappointing first half performance was soon forgotten once Kevin De Bruyne had equalised, and with Pep Guardiola’s side in the ascendency, it appeared to only be a matter of time before the Premier League side went ahead.

After being hit with a sucker punch from Moussa Dembele in controversial style, Raheem Sterling had the chance to level again with just a few minutes to go.

Somehow, from directly in front of goal and with the keeper nowhere to be seen, the England international fired over, when a tap-in was easier to score.

Within a minute City were made to pay as Dembele grabbed his second and Lyon’s third to send them through to the semi-finals and a date with Barcelona’s conquerors, Bayern Munich.

Given the amount of money that City have spent in their attempts to win the Champions League, football supporters took to social media after the game to berate Guardiola’s side for another failure.

Fraudiola — Poison (@dcodedboii) August 15, 2020

Peps a fraud and is getting found out…. ? — JohnBerry95 (@John_Berry95) August 15, 2020

Small club — Sullivan (@_Sullivan11) August 15, 2020

Guardiola is a fraud , can’t spend almost 1 billion in 3 seasons and not even make it to a finales — TyDi³? (@BlancoEra_) August 15, 2020