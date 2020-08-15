According to RMC Sport’s Loic Tanzi, Amiens are currently negotiating a loan move for Liverpool ace Adam Lewis, with the deal including an option for the French outfit to sign the full-back permanently.

Tanzi adds that Amiens are keen on the 20-year-old, the side were relegated from Ligue 1 last season and will be hoping that this is the kind of addition that can propel them back to the top.

Lewis made his senior debut for the Reds back in February in their FA Cup win against Shrewsbury, the talent was also on the bench for the League Cup tie against MK Dons at the start of the season.

Lewis primarily features as a left-back, but also has plenty of experience being deployed as a left-winger and this season has seen a growing number of minutes in central midfield.

Lewis is capped at England Under-16s. 17s, 19s and 20s level so he’s clearly thought of highly, the youngster just needs to kickstart his professional career with regular first-team football.

English talents don’t usually test themselves in the French second-division but this could provide Lewis with the perfect relatively low-pressure environment to knuckle down with his football.

Amiens offering an option to sign the ace permanently could also appeal to Jurgen Klopp’s side, they’ve got a great track record of netting big profits with the sales of young talents.