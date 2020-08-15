Gerard Pique says Barcelona have hit rock bottom after humiliating 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich

Speaking after his team’s humiliating 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in last night’s mouth-watering Champions League quarter-final tie, centre-back Gerard Pique has given a damning assessment of his side saying they have hit rock bottom.

Barcelona put in one of the worst Champions League performances in the competition’s history last night as they were torn to shreds by a simply irresistible Bayern Munich.

The record 30 times Bundesliga champions did not pressing and forcing errors from the Spanish giants, Bayern Munich were rampant in their pursuit to hurry their opposition which allowed them to execute their game plan to perfection.

The Bavarians smashed home eight goals in a defeat which was Barcelona’s worst ever in the Champions League, a truly embarrassing display from the Spanish side in a game which saw world number-one Lionel Messi reduced to just a bit-part role.

Speaking after last night’s game, as quoted by Reuters, centre-back and long-standing first-team player Pique said: “We feel devastated, although shame is the real word I’m looking for.

“We cannot afford to compete like this because it’s not the first, the second or the third time that something like this has happened.

“”This is very painful but I hope it serves some purpose… We all need to reflect deeply, the club needs lots of changes, I’m not talking about the coach, players – I don’t want to point the finger at anyone but the club needs changes on a structural level.

“If new blood needs to come for the club to change course then I’m not untouchable and I’ll be the first to leave if needs be, because it seems as if we’ve hit rock bottom.

“We all have to reflect about what is the best thing for the club and for Barca.”

Last night’s result sees the five time champions crash out of the competition as Bayern Munich go on to prepare for a crucial semi-final against either Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City or Olympique Lyonnais who face-off against one another later this evening.