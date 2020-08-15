How Philippe Coutinho reacted after Bayern Munich’s 8-2 win over parent club Barcelona

Philippe Coutinho piled on the misery on his parent club Barcelona on Friday night in Bayern Munich’s emphatic win over their rivals in the Champions League.

The Bundesliga champions rattled off an 8-2 win over the Catalan giants on a disastrous night for Quique Setien and his players, one that will certainly live long in the memories of all concerned for all the wrong reasons.

It was made worse by the fact that Coutinho, who has had an underwhelming year on loan with Bayern, grabbed two late goals to really rub salt into the wound, as his muted celebrations were a mark of respect to his parent club as he’ll return to the Camp Nou this summer.

As per Sport, the Brazilian was then requested by journalists to speak after the game but he was keen to avoid doing so as evidently he didn’t want to come across as being disrespectful to Barcelona.

Nevertheless, he did give a short comment and was quoted as saying: “It was an important match between two of the best teams in the world,” while also adding that he was “very happy” with his performance as he helped Bayern reach the semi-finals of the Champions League.

While he no doubt enjoyed the moment on the inside as he made a decisive impact in a major game, Coutinho’s done well to avoid courting any further controversy or ill-feeling from the Catalan giants as ultimately he may well have to line up alongside many of the people he helped inflict a brutal defeat upon on Friday night.

Bayern will now face either Man City or Lyon in the semi-finals, while it remains to be seen where Barcelona go from here as there will likely be some important decisions made in the aftermath.