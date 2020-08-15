Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should be delighted with how his Manchester United side have performed over the past few months, earning themselves Champions League football next season as well as still being in with a chance of winning the 2019/20 Europa League.

A team that were nothing special before the new year appeared to be galvanised by the signing of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting.

The midfielder slotted straight in and his evident enthusiasm, professionalism and skill set had a marked effect on those around him.

Indeed, it wasn’t long before comparisons to another United attacking midfielder were being made.

In his pomp, Eric Cantona was one of the Red Devils’ biggest stars in some of their greatest ever teams, but Fernandes believes that he has a long way to go before he can be spoken about in the same bracket as the Frenchman.

“It is really good for people to be talking about those names but Cantona was amazing for this club,” he said to BBC Sport.

“I need to do much, much better to be compared with him.”

The impact that Fernandes has already had has been marked, and if he can get anywhere close to Cantona’s level during his time at Old Trafford, he’ll also go down in club history as one of their greatest signings