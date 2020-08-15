Interest builds in Man Utd star as second Euro giant plots €15m swoop

Man Utd could reportedly have options this summer if they decide to offload Chris Smalling as Inter have joined Roma in holding an interest in the defender.

The 30-year-old enjoyed an impressive loan spell in the Italian capital last season, earning praise and plaudits from all corners for the influence he had on the Giallorossi having made 37 appearances across all competitions while also chipping in with three goals and two assists.

However, after a deal to extend his stay couldn’t be found, it has created doubts over his future as it remains to be seen if he will now stay at Old Trafford and compete for a starting spot under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

If he prefers a permanent switch to Italy though, he could have options on the table this summer as Calciomercato report that Inter are also keen on the England international and could now join Roma in trying to sign him.

It’s added that they believe a deal could be done for €15m, but time will tell if that’s enough to convince Man Utd to sell as it has been suggested on several occasions that they’re looking for around €20m.

Given Smalling enjoyed such a productive stint at Roma though, it will be interesting to see if he holds out for them to make their move or is willing to join their rivals and link up with former teammates Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Ashley Young as well as work under Antonio Conte instead.

What it does suggest though is that Man Utd have a decision to make this summer as to whether or not they keep or sell him, but there is certainly a market there for the defensive ace as both Roma and Inter could be ready to battle it out for his signature to bolster their respective backlines.