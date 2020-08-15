Juventus considering offering Dybala in swap deal for elite Man United midfielder

Italian giants Juventus are reportedly considering offering Argentinian midfielder Paulo Dybala to Manchester United in exchange for World Cup winner Paul Pogba.

Dybala, 26, has been with Juventus since 2015 when he made the switch from Palermo for a £36m fee, as per TransferMarkt and over the years has made his mark on top-flight European football becoming best known for his attacking prowess behind the front-line.

During his five years with Juventus the Argentinian has been directly involved in 113 goal contributions in 228 appearances in all competitions.

However, according to a recent report from TuttoSport, Dybala’s time in Turin could be coming to an end ask his side are believed to be considering offering the 26-year-old to United in exchange for Pogba.

The report states that due to a 10 month long contract stand-off between Juventus and Dybala new manager Andrea Pirlo is keen to offload the talented midfielder as Real Madrid and Manchester City closely monitor the situation.

However, United could be the front-runners to secure Dybala due to Pirlo’s admiration of Pogba who he views as a top target.

Despite these recent reports coming out of Italy, Pogba does appear set to commit his future to his current club as an extended contract is rumoured to be on the horizon, as per TalkSport.