Liverpool star impressed with Bayern ace after Barcelona mauling and shows appreciation with tweet

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson reacted to Alphonso Davies’ performance for Bayern Munich vs Barcelona on Friday night, and it’s fair to say that he was impressed by the youngster.

The 19-year-old has been earning rave reviews for some time now, but he backed up the hype once again with another top performance for the reigning Bundesliga champions on Friday night in their stunning 8-2 win over the Catalan giants.

As seen in the video below, he was instrumental in the build-up to Bayern’s fifth as he showed great skill and pace to burn Nelson Semedo and put the ball in the box for the finish, and as per Robertson’s comment, he was hugely impressed with his fellow left-back.

It’s nice to see fellow professionals giving credit and plaudits like this when its deserved, and the pair will no doubt continue to be in the conversation with regards to who the best left-back in Europe is moving forward as their two clubs continue to enjoy success as well.

For Davies, his focus will now be on following that performance up against either Man City or Lyon in the semi-finals of the Champions League.