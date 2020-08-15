Manchester United target Filip Stevanovic has dropped a major hint that he’s on the way to the Red Devils with his latest Instagram post.

Serbian outlet Republika revealed yesterday that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have agreed a €12m deal for the 17-year-old, with the ace to remain at Partizan Belgrade until next summer.

The winger has added fuel to the fire by sharing a picture of himself on the pitch when Partizan met United in the Europa League group stages back in November.

Stevanovic captioned the post with the ‘eyes emoji’ and the ‘question emoji face’.

If that wasn’t enough of a hint, well-regarded journalist Fabrizio Romano also reported that it’s a done deal for the Red Devils:

yes ?? — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 14, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Rio Ferdinand picks the one area where Man City have vastly improved ‘Could make a massive difference’ – Pundit picks the player that Man City have to buy this summer Bid rejected: Arsenal see player-plus-cash bid for creative midfielder turned down

Stevanovic has experienced a solid breakthrough season with his boyhood club, scoring nine goals and providing three assists.

Interestingly, the talent, who is capped at Under-19s level for Serbia and has been a part of the Under-21s squad, has performed particularly well since those defeats to United.

Stevanovic was still being blooded into the side at the time and has since established himself as an important player.