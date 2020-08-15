According to Sky Sports News, Manchester United are continuing their talks with Dean Henderson over a new long-term contract.

This comes as Sky Sports report that Sheffield United have had an £18.5m bid accepted for Bournemouth’s Aaron Ramsdale, meaning that Henderson won’t be back at Bramall Lane next season.

It’s added that Henderson will commit his long-term future to the Red Devils if he’s allowed the opportunity to battle David de Gea for the No.1 spot.

Whilst Sky Sports report that top-flight clubs would be keen on taking Henderson on loan next season, the MailOnline recently reported that the Red Devils would rather send the ace out to a foreign side.

More Stories / Latest News Aston Villa eyeing summer move for Liverpool’s Champions League hero Barcelona risk alienating supporters with this surprise choice to replace Setien Transfer boost for Chelsea as target’s club eye potential replacements for starter

With the Mail reporting that De Gea earns a staggering £375,000-a-week and solid stopper Sergio Romero also in the club’s goalkeeping ranks, regular football for Henderson will be difficult for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to promise.

Henderson has been solid over his two loan spells with the Blades, with the ace particularly impressive with his debut campaign in the Premier League, helping Chris Wilder’s side to 13 clean sheets.

Henderson’s solid shot-stopping displays earned him a him a nomination for the top-flight’s Young Player of the Season award, he’s also on the brink of winning his first cap for England’s senior team.

The 23-year-old has already been a part of England’s senior squad and it’s fair to assume he would’ve been handed his debut if it wasn’t for international football being suspended indefinitely.

With Sky reporting that Henderson’s contract talks are entering a second month, should the Red Devils give into the goalkeeper’s demands to put and to this situation before the season starts?