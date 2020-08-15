‘Now we have hit rock bottom’ – Barcelona stalwart issues brutally honest assessment of club after Bayern hammering

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has conceded that change is needed at all levels of the club after they were exposed by Bayern Munich.

The Catalan giants were put to the sword by the reigning Bundesliga champions as they fell to a stunning 8-2 defeat in their Champions League quarter-final encounter on Friday night.

While some were left shocked by the result, others will argue that it may well have been coming given the way the squad has been built so poorly in recent years.

Time will tell if this now sparks serious change at the Camp Nou, but Pique clearly believes that it has to act as a proper wake-up call for the club and they must react with changes not just with the playing squad, but elsewhere too.

“Shame is the word,” he is quoted as saying by AS. “You cannot compete like this, it is not the first, nor the second nor the third time that has happened to us. We can’t play like that in Europe.

“We need changes and I am not talking about players and coaches. We need changes of all kinds, at a structural level. I am the first to offer to leave because we need new blood, we must change this dynamic. I think that now we have hit rock bottom.”

That is a brutally honest and straight-shooting assessment from the Spaniard and few will disagree with him as ultimately the shambolic performance and result will now raise serious questions about the club hierarchy as well as the coach and players.

Having lost their La Liga crown, fallen short in the Copa del Rey and now faced the embarrassment of the defeat to Bayern, simply changing the coach and sacking Quique Setien won’t be enough as they will have to make important decisions in the coming days and take the appropriate action in the short summer to ensure they bounce back and do so quickly.

It will be interesting to see what they do in such a quick turnaround ahead of next season, but the elder statesmen in the squad like Pique and Lionel Messi will no doubt be expecting important decisions to ensure that they compete and don’t see a repeat of this nightmare again.