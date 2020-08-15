Photo: Lionel Messi crestfallen in Barcelona dressing room after brutal Bayern defeat

Barcelona crashed out of the Champions League in emphatic fashion on Friday night as they suffered an 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in their quarter-final tie.

The Catalan giants ended the domestic campaign empty-handed this season and so the pressure was on to deliver in Europe and end their wait for another Champions League success.

However, they’ll have to wait another year at least after they were hammered by Bayern in the showdown between two giants of European football, and it has led to some serious questions about the club from top to bottom given the manner of the defeat and their continued failures on the pitch.

Messi, 33, was brilliant again this season as he bagged 31 goals and 26 assists in 44 appearances but it’s seemingly no longer enough for Barcelona to rely on his brilliance to get them out of trouble.

As seen in the image below, the Argentine icon was captured looking heartbroken in the dressing room after the game, as he still looks stunned by what had happened and will be searching for answers himself.

Time will tell what changes Barcelona decide to make this summer, but it could arguably take some big decisions to get them back on the right path after another hammer blow in Europe.