Inter are reportedly open to allowing Milan Skriniar to leave this summer and both Tottenham and Real Madrid have been credited with an interest in the defensive ace.

The 25-year-old has been with the Nerazzurri since 2017 and has established himself as an important figure in the side to help them cement their place as a top-four club in Serie A again.

With Antonio Conte looking to take them to the next level and compete for major trophies, it would appear as though Skriniar could play a vital role in that push having appeared 42 times this past season, but it’s suggested that an exit could be on the cards instead.

As per Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, it’s claimed that Inter are open to letting the Slovakian international leave the San Siro, and that they value him at around €60m to €70m.

Further, both Tottenham and Real Madrid are specifically named in the report as being interested parties and so they will likely be alerted by the touted decision from the Italian giants and could launch a raid to sign Skriniar this summer.

With Sergio Ramos not getting any younger and a lack of depth in the centre-half positions, Zinedine Zidane may well see that as a priority to strengthen ahead of next season, while after losing Jan Vertonghen, Jose Mourinho could also be giving that department some thought in the coming weeks to shore his backline up.

In turn, it’s easy to understand why there is interest in Skriniar from the two clubs, but that is a significant fee that will have to be splashed out and so it remains to be seen if it’s enough to put the two sides in question off, or perhaps a swap deal could be a compromise to bring the cash demand down.