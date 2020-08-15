Transfer boost for Chelsea as target’s club eye potential replacements for starter

According to Bleacher Report’s Dean Jones, Burnley have identified Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland as a potential target should Chelsea sign Nick Pope this summer.

Frank Lampard’s firmly on the hunt for a new stopper with Kepa Arrizabalaga unfit for purpose and now out-of-favour, Pope has proved himself as one of the best stoppers in the Premier League recently.

Pope’s impressive performances have earned him two England caps, with the ace previously a backup option to Jordan Pickford but the Everton star’s shaky form makes the battle for No.1 wide open.

As per Stoke-on-TrentLive, Sean Dyche’s side value Pope at £50m. The 28-year-old has made 73 top-flight appearances to date, keeping 26 clean sheets.

Burnley starting to look at possible new goalkeeper options incase Nick Pope joins Chelsea. Jack Butland is one name of interest — Dean Jones (@DeanJonesBR) August 15, 2020

Pope was a major reason why the Clarets managed to finish 10th this season, with the stopper also notching 15 clean sheets this term, leaving him just one off Man City’s Golden Glove winner Ederson.

Chelsea need to shake up their entire defence ahead of next season, the fourth-placed Blues conceded the most goals of any side in the top-half of the table and are far too error-prone at the back.

The fact that Burnley are already eyeing possible replacements for Pope will undoubtedly serve as a transfer boost to Chelsea.