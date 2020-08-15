Video: Arturo Vidal genuinely looked sick of Barcelona’s performance as Bayern Munich scored 6th in 8-2 win

Arturo Vidal’s reaction to Bayern Munich’s sixth goal in last night’s brutal 8-2 win over Barcelona said it all about the performance of Quique Setien’s side.

In the 82nd minute of the tie, Barcelona’s own Philippe Coutinho produced some lovely play to tee up Robert Lewandowski to hand his loan club their seventh goal of the night.

As Bayern wheeled off to celebrate for their sixth time on the night, Vidal was visibly and physically distraught as he bowed over in disappointment over the advertising boards.

The defeat would’ve been an even more bitter pill for the Chilean to swallow as he spent three years with the Bavarians before joining the Catalan outfit.

Coutinho, a nightmare signing for Barcelona, turned in a dream performance for Bayern off the bench, with the Brazilian bagging two goals and providing an assist after coming on in just the 75th minute.

There’s no doubt that last night’s defeat will go down as one of the worst in Barcelona’s history, this moment should be looked to typify just how bad it was for the Blaugrana.