It must be one of the most dreaded aspects of a professional footballer’s career.

As is customary when a player signs for a new team, they have to go through the initiation process which, more often than not, requires the player to sing in front of his new team-mates.

Some will do better than others and in Jude Bellingham’s case it was painful.

His new Borussia Dortmund colleagues could be seen and heard laughing their heads off, but at least it didn’t last for too long.

The age-old footballing initiation! ? Hopefully Jude Bellingham is a better footballer than he is a singer ? pic.twitter.com/w2urItfhmm — Football on BT Sport #Club2020 (@btsportfootball) August 15, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport.