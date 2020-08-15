Menu

Video: Clinical Kevin de Bruyne bags equaliser for Man City vs Lyon after lovely team move

Manchester City
In the 68th minute of Manchester City’s Champions League quarter-final tie against Lyon, the Citizens finally got themselves back on level terms after a wonderfully worked team move.

Substitute Riyad Mahrez clipped a brilliant pass into Raheem Sterling’s path, the England international beat Jason Denayer before picking out Kevin de Bruyne’s late run into the box.

The midfield maestro showed his trademark composed nature as he slotted the ball into the bottom corner with a brilliant first-time finish.

Take a look at the Pep Guardiola’s side bagging an equaliser below:

Pictures from BT Sport and TUDN.

This has opened the tie right up with around 20 minutes of regulation time remaining.

