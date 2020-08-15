He’d only just come off the bench for Lyon, but Moussa Dembele’s goal for Lyon looked as though it had won their Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City.

City had equalised Lyon’s early goal through Kevin De Bruyne, but then a controversial passage of play saw the French side grab their second.

It appeared that Aymeric Laporte had been fouled in the build up, and the ball through to Dembele came through a team-mates legs who was offside, but deemed as not interfering.

Pictures from TUDN.