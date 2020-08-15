Pep Guardiola was left absolutely shocked as Lyon super-sub Moussa Dembele bagged his second since coming on in the 75th minute to knock Manchester City out of the Champions League.

To make matters even worse, Raheem Sterling missed a glorious open-goal opportunity to equalise for the Manchester outfit immediately before Lyon buried the tie.

Guardiola was left red-faced and didn’t do anything other than sip on his bottle of water, how exactly can City stop themselves by crashing out of Europe in this manner?

It certainly seems as though winning Europe’s elite club competition is not meant to be.

The minute that sunk Manchester City ?

Man City's top scorer couldn't capitalise, but Lyon's top striker was there to take full advantage!

We go live to the Manchester City dug-out.

The Citizens once again showed tonight that they simply aren’t solid enough to be Europe’s best team, their defensive woes also saw them fail in their attempts to challenge Liverpool for the league title.