It was a miss that summed up Manchester City’s night in their Champions League quarter-final fixture against Lyon.

Trailing 2-1 thanks to a contentious Moussa Dembele goal for the French side, and with only four minutes left on the clock, Raheem Sterling only had to tap the ball home for City’s second equaliser of the evening.

Inexplicably, and with the Lyon keeper nowhere to be seen, the England international contrived to sky the ball over the bar rather than into the empty, gaping net.

The minute that sunk Manchester City ? 86′ Sterling miss 87′ Dembele goal Man City’s top scorer couldn’t capitalise, but Lyon’s top striker was there to take full advantage!#Club2020 pic.twitter.com/ElLEB62PkG — Football on BT Sport #Club2020 (@btsportfootball) August 15, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport.