Menu

Video: Raheem Sterling’s incredible miss sums up Man City’s night against Lyon

Manchester City
Posted by

It was a miss that summed up Manchester City’s night in their Champions League quarter-final fixture against Lyon.

Trailing 2-1 thanks to a contentious Moussa Dembele goal for the French side, and with only four minutes left on the clock, Raheem Sterling only had to tap the ball home for City’s second equaliser of the evening.

Inexplicably, and with the Lyon keeper nowhere to be seen, the England international contrived to sky the ball over the bar rather than into the empty, gaping net.

Pictures from BT Sport.

More Stories Pep Guardiola Raheem Sterling