Video: Super-sub Moussa Dembele seals Lyon win vs Manchester City with rebound

In the 86th minute of tonight’s Champions League quarter-final between Manchester City and Lyon, the French outfit buried the tie after carving open the Premier League side’s shaky defence.

Arsenal academy graduate Jeff Reine-Adelaide won the ball before charging forward, the attacker slipped in creative midfielder Houssem Aouar who saw his shot saved by Ederson.

Ederson could only parry it into the path of Moussa Dembele and the centre-forward cemented his legend with a super-sub showing to bag his second of the night since coming on in the 75th minute.

Dembele scored a controversial goal just minutes after coming on to fire the Ligue 1 side back into the lead, this will no doubt be the talking point from the night.

Take a look at the Frenchman’s goal that’s handed Lyon another massive upset:

But de l'OL ! 3-1 ! Lyon est en demi-finale de la LDC !!! Il y aura donc deux clubs français en demi ! #OLManCity #OLCITY pic.twitter.com/goxwa1kpn5 — SNEL (@SNEL_YT) August 15, 2020

Pictures from RMC Sport and TUDN.

Lyon’s goal to put the tie to bed came just moments after Raheem Sterling missed a glorious chance to get Pep Guardiola’s side back on level terms.