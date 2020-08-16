Advanced talks: Real Madrid starlet looks set to join Borussia Dortmund on loan

It’s all well and good that Real Madrid are signing up some of the most talented youngsters in world football, but they need to find a way to keep their development going too.

At this point it looks like loan spells are preferred to giving them a chance in the Real first team, but this could be a fascinating move for Brazilian starlet Renier Jesus.

Marca have confirmed that the Brazilian midfielder is poised to join Borussia Dortmund on loan, with talks at an advanced stage just now.

They suggest that relations between the two clubs are good and Real Madrid feel he won’t be under as much pressure if he plays in Germany, so this could be ideal for his development.

Not only will Jesus get experience at a high level with a Champions League club, he will also get to learn and develop at a team who have an incredible record of allowing youngsters to reach their potential.

There is a problem where Marca indicate that he wanted to stay in Spain to hurry up the process of getting a Spanish passport so he wouldn’t take up a non EU spot in the squad, but that shouldn’t stop this from happening.

There’s no suggestion that Dortmund would have any option to make this permanent, so it appears to be a one year loan deal for now.