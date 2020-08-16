Arsenal and Man United should find out by Wednesday if they’ve been successful in their attempts to sign defender

Every player will dream of having multiple big clubs chasing their signature, but it also leaves them with a tricky choice to make.

There will always be a temptation to move to the biggest team who will give you the most money, but it’s so important to think of your career and making sure you move to a suitable team.

Despite the exploits of PSG and Lille in the Champions League, Ligue 1 is still a league where the best players tend to move on, so Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes was always going to attract interest after an impressive season.

A report from MSN recently indicated that Arsenal, Man United, Everton and Napoli were all showing an interest in the defender, so he’s got some different situations to consider.

Mikel Arteta needs to improve his defence and the Brazilian looks like a solid player who’s young enough to develop further, so they will be hopeful of persuading him to sign.

Man United also need to find someone to form the perfect partnership with Harry Maguire and Gabriel’s pace could hide some of his weaknesses, but it might be harder to get into the United team.

A French journalist recently gave an update on the situation, and it looks like Arsenal and United should find out about his decision by Wednesday: