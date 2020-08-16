According to Football Insider, Villarreal have made a £30m loan-to-buy offer for Arsenal misfit Matteo Guendouzi, with Mikel Arteta sanctioning the midfielder’s sale.

Football Insider claim that former Gunners boss Unai Emery wants to reunite with the Frenchman, Guendouzi has fallen out of favour at the Emirates Stadium due to his behaviour and conduct.

The central midfielder has been cast aside since his aggressive behaviour in Arsenal’s loss to Brighton, with a heated spat with fellow countryman Neal Maupay.

Football Insider report that Guendouzi’s conduct saw him training away from the first-team in the run-in to the end of the season, with Villarreal thought to be leading the race for 21-year-old.

News of Villarreal’s bid for Guendouzi comes not long after Arsenal failed in a Guendouzi-plus-cash offer for Lyon maestro Houssem Aouar.

Football Insider report that Villarreal’s loan offer includes the option to sign the ace permanently, with the Gunner keen to negotiate a mandatory purchase option instead.

It’s added that the north London outfit will use cash raised from Guendouzi’s departure to fund new additions this summer, if a loan is the only move possible it will at least get his wages off the books.

Guendouzi has made 82 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners, scoring once and chipping in with five assists.

The France Under-21s starlet is clearly a top talent but his apparent poor attitude could cost him the chance of becoming a world-class player in the future