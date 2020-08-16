Arsenal have reportedly offered Mesut Ozil to Galatasaray after making contact with the Turkish giants over a potential transfer.

The German playmaker has fallen out of favour at the Emirates Stadium in recent times, with both Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta largely freezing him out in the season just gone.

According to Aksam Spor, Arsenal have now offered Ozil to Galatasaray, though it’s unclear if the club are interested due to his wage demands.

Ozil is known to be Arsenal’s highest earner, as reported by the Telegraph when he signed his new contract in 2018.

It seems like it’s going to be tricky for the Gunners to get the 31-year-old off their books, as his recent form surely means most clubs won’t want to gamble on him.

Still, at his best, Ozil was a world class playmaker and he surely hasn’t lost all that talent overnight.

The player himself clearly still feels he has something to offer Arsenal, having recently told The Athletic that he wants to play and establish himself in Mikel Arteta’s side.

“I’ll decide when I go, not other people. I didn’t sign for two or three years, I signed for four and that should be respected by everyone,” he told The Athletic.

“Things have obviously been difficult but I love Arsenal, I love to work there, I love the people in the club — the real people, those I’ve been with for a long time — and I love London, it’s my home.

“I fully respect the coach’s decision but I believe these things should mainly be decided on the pitch. After the restart, I wasn’t given a chance to show what I can do. You don’t play 10 games in a row if you’re unfit, not good enough or don’t behave well.

“If I played these games badly and was then left out completely for that reason then I might understand, but this was not the case.”