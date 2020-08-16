Barcelona legend is more interested in taking over now after Quique Setien’s disaster has lowered expectations

Although every manager will want to take over a club at the highest possible level, there’s a lot to be said for getting the timing right too.

The classic example will always be when David Moyes took over from Sir Alex Ferguson at Man United – he was on a hiding to nothing and nobody was every going to succeed at that time.

Barcelona are now in an opposite moment where they’ve had a disastrous season and they’re coming off one of their most embarrassing defeats of all time.

That’s important because the team needs to be completely rebuilt, so the next manager will want to have reduced expectations to give them more time to be successful.

A report from CCMA has looked at the possibility of Ronald Koeman taking over at the Nou Camp, and it sounds like he’s much more interested now after Quique Setien’s efforts since taking over.

It’s suggested that he’s been lined up for a while and he has a clause which allows him to leave Holland after the EUROs, but that won’t be until next summer due to the covid-19 shutdown.

The also state that he wasn’t interested in January because of the pressure that was on the team, but now it’s clear that the squad needs gutted out and winning a title may not be possible this season, so he’s much more receptive to taking over.

After the Bayern thumping it’s clear that Setien can’t stay on next season, so it’s worth keeping an eye on the Koeman story in the next few days.