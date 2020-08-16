Barcelona managerial target spotted at local airport amid links he’s in line to become boss

According to La Sexta and several social media accounts, Ronald Koeman has been spotted at Barcelona’s El Prat airport amid links that the Dutchman will take over the Catalan outfit.

The Barcelona legend is one of the candidates to replace Quique Setien, who has reportedly been sacked after his side’s embarrassing 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Koeman is currently in charge of the Dutch national team, with the 57-year-old working wonders with the Netherlands, getting them back into contention for major honours since his appointment.

According to Dutch outlet Voetbal Primeur, Koeman has bought a new house recently in Spain, which will undoubtedly add fuel to the fire.

La Sexta add that Mauricio Pochettino is also a candidate for the hot seat, but the Argentine’s controversial comments on the Catalan outfit in the past could see him overlooked.

? Koeman, after a few days in Barcelona, this afternoon he arrived at El Prat airport to take a private flight. He is the best positioned to coach Barça. The one that Bartomeu likes the most. His contract with the Netherlands remains to be resolved. @DavidIbanez5 #FCB ??? pic.twitter.com/EKri0KprSe — Hagrid ? (@HagridFCB) August 16, 2020

Koeman of course knows the club very well after six years as a player in which he cemented his legend, as well as a couple of seasons at the turn of the century as an assistant.

Koeman is a very experienced manager, with successful spells in his homeland as well a couple of jobs in the Premier League, the ace also won the Copa del Rey with Valencia during his short time in charge.