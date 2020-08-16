Menu

‘Bottled’ – These Manchester United fans react to Europa League defeat against Sevilla

Some Manchester United fans are absolutely livid after the side crashed out of the Europa League after tonight’s 2-1 defeat against Sevilla.

This is now the third semi-final that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have lost this season, which is certainly a cause for concern despite the team’s improved form since Bruno Fernandes arrived.

United had an early lead after Bruno Fernandes scored a brilliant penalty after Marcus Rashford was brought down by a reckless challenge in the box.

Sevilla drew level just 17 minutes later after some excellent play from Sergio Reguilon and poor position from Brandon Williams left Suso free to slot the ball into the net.

The worst was to come though, United were punished for Victor Lindelof’s apparent lapse in concentration as Luuk de Jong was left open to score the winner with a close-range volley.

Here’s how some of the United faithful reacted to that performance:

One of the major talking points from some of the fanbase after the defeat is that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer didn’t make any substitutes until the 87th minute, with the subsequent four subs not able to score an equaliser.

United were completely deflated after Sevilla’s second goal in the 78th minute, the Red Devils didn’t look like they’d draw level after that at all and have been knocked out by the Europa League specialists.

