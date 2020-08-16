‘Bottled’ – These Manchester United fans react to Europa League defeat against Sevilla

Some Manchester United fans are absolutely livid after the side crashed out of the Europa League after tonight’s 2-1 defeat against Sevilla.

This is now the third semi-final that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have lost this season, which is certainly a cause for concern despite the team’s improved form since Bruno Fernandes arrived.

United had an early lead after Bruno Fernandes scored a brilliant penalty after Marcus Rashford was brought down by a reckless challenge in the box.

Sevilla drew level just 17 minutes later after some excellent play from Sergio Reguilon and poor position from Brandon Williams left Suso free to slot the ball into the net.

The worst was to come though, United were punished for Victor Lindelof’s apparent lapse in concentration as Luuk de Jong was left open to score the winner with a close-range volley.

Here’s how some of the United faithful reacted to that performance:

with this squad, jose would’ve won the fa cup and europa league, while this pe teacher has bottled two semi finals. get him out of my club. #oleout

ps – i dont like jose because his ego is too big and he plays wack football, but at least he knows how to win trophies. — ~ (@awakenthedeen) August 16, 2020

We’ve bottled in in 3 semi finals this season can’t even bring on players until the 87th minute because we can’t even trust them we also haven’t scored a goal from open play in this mini tournament in Germany we deserve this — T??s? ?¹-Yahya™ (@RealistYahz) August 16, 2020

Sevilla nightmares are back. It only hurts a little less cause I expected a really tough game here and I’m not shocked by this result. This is what happens when you don’t take your chances against a good side with a great cup record, defence switched off twice and it’s all over.. — Marcin (@Cinkiewicz7) August 16, 2020

What is it with this team? Since conceding the 2nd goal theres been no urgency to get the ball into the box. Genuine wide players needed next season, not strikers out wide all playing for themselves! — Michael Reid (@Michaelreid89) August 16, 2020

Forget spending £100m+ on Sancho, it’s quite evident that the problem with this team is the defence. The worst back four I’ve seen at the club in my lifetime — LUKE (@_DAVlES) August 16, 2020

If this result doesn’t make Woodward get off his backside and make some transfers then I honestly don’t know what will. — ? (@Prime_Utd) August 16, 2020

One of the major talking points from some of the fanbase after the defeat is that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer didn’t make any substitutes until the 87th minute, with the subsequent four subs not able to score an equaliser.

United were completely deflated after Sevilla’s second goal in the 78th minute, the Red Devils didn’t look like they’d draw level after that at all and have been knocked out by the Europa League specialists.