Bruno Fernandes explains heated argument with Man United teammate Victor Lindelof

In a post-match interview with BT Sport, Manchester United playmaker Bruno Fernandes has downplayed the heated argument with teammate Victor Lindelof.

Fernandes raged at the centre-back after his costly lapse in concentration led to Luuk de Jong scoring the winning goal for Sevilla, with the Swede firing back at the midfielder in a heated exchange.

Fernandes told BT Sport that this was ‘normal’ given the circumstances, adding that everyone was ‘mad’ after conceding in such manner, with this incident meaning ‘nothing’ to himself and Lindelof.

Of course these kind of things happen, it would perhaps be an even worse sign if they didn’t – as it would suggest that players don’t care about how each other’s performances affect the entire team.

"We do a great game, create a lot of chances, but in football that is not enough. "Their keeper did very well, but for the quality we have, we need to score." Bruno Fernandes reflects on a disappointing night for Manchester United…@darrellcurrietv | #Club2020 pic.twitter.com/24sg7BGtKB — Football on BT Sport #Club2020 (@btsportfootball) August 16, 2020

The fact that Fernandes has played down the impact of the incident will be ideal for boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who doesn’t have the time to deal with any disagreements after the Red Devils fell to a third semi-final defeat this season.

In the heat of the moment incidents like this seem shocking and unusual, but once everyone’s had time to cool down it’s clear that there’s nothing more to it.