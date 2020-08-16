Video: Jamie Carragher’s priceless reaction to Raheem Sterling’s shocking miss for Man City vs Lyon

It wasn’t a great night for Manchester City as they lost 3-1 to Lyon, with Raheem Sterling’s shocking miss summing their evening up.

The England international really should have done better from close range after the chance was put on a plate for him, and Jamie Carragher looked like he couldn’t believe what he was seeing…

.@Carra23 and @MicahRichards were all of us watching that Sterling miss ?? pic.twitter.com/41Ut1YEBp0 — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 15, 2020

Amusingly, Micah Richards seemed to start celebrating before Sterling took the shot, before realising his error.

Carragher’s face, however, is an absolute picture, with the former Liverpool man perhaps slightly enjoying seeing this moment of misfortune for a player who left Anfield for City in controversial circumstances.