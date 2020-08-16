Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is reportedly eyeing up two surprise potential transfer targets to solve his goalkeeping issues this summer.

The Blues urgently need an upgrade on Kepa Arrizabalaga after two disappointing seasons at Stamford Bridge, but it seems Lampard has his eye on reliable options from the bench as well.

Willy Caballero has been a decent backup for Chelsea, but the Sun claim Lampard has set his sights on surprise potential moves for either Watford ‘keeper Ben Foster, or free agent Joe Hart.

Lampard notably played alongside Hart at Manchester City, but we’re not sure Chelsea fans will be too excited by the prospect of a reunion next season.

Chelsea surely need to be aiming higher to strengthen in an important position, but of course squad players are also an important part of building a team.

Whoever comes in as Chelsea’s next number one will need someone on the bench providing competition and keeping them on their toes, and it may well be that Lampard doesn’t have enough faith in Caballero to do that.