Chelsea are reportedly edging closer to agreeing a deal over the transfer of Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell.

The Blues look set to strike an agreement over a more structured deal for Chilwell, despite Leicester holding out for around £80million for the England international, according to the Independent.

The report adds that Chilwell himself is keen on a move to Stamford Bridge, in what could be a superb signing for Chelsea manager Frank Lampard as his summer spending spree continues.

Chelsea have already secured deals for Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, and the Independent suggest Chilwell and Kai Havertz could both be heading to west London next.

This report follows a claim from the Daily Mirror that Manchester United were also potentially looking like contenders for Chilwell.

It seems, however, that the Red Devils have not stepped up their interest in the 23-year-old, as they’re not even mentioned in the Independent’s report on the deal.

United fans may be disappointed by that, with Chilwell surely an upgrade on Luke Shaw and youngster Brandon Williams in that area of the pitch.

Chelsea, though, probably need a new signing in that department more after a disappointing campaign saw them finish trophyless and with the worst defensive record in the top half of the Premier League.

Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri have struggled for CFC, and it seems clear Chilwell would be a huge upgrade after his impressive form at the King Power Stadium.