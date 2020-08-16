Inter Milan are reportedly ready to enter the running for the transfer of Manchester United defender Chris Smalling this summer.

The England international had an impressive season on loan at Roma in 2019/20, despite having previously struggled to establish himself at Old Trafford.

Smalling’s fine stint in Serie A could now earn him a permanent stay in Italy as Inter are now being linked with a possible £20million move for him by the Express.

Man Utd fans will probably welcome the chance to raise around £20m for an unneeded player, as that could be a decent amount to help them fund moves for their top transfer targets.

Inter also recently signed Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Ashley Young from the Red Devils, so it would be interesting to see if Smalling could be the next one to join.

The 30-year-old could no doubt find the prospect of a switch to the San Siro a tempting one, with Antonio Conte putting together a strong side that could be well placed to challenge Juventus for the title next season.