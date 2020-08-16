Done deal: Club confirm the signing of Man United ace on loan

Although every player will want to stay with their existing club if they think there is some chance of first team action, there comes a point where your development will stall after a while.

Tahith Chong has been on the edge of the Man United first team for a couple of seasons and he’s clearly highly rated, but his exposure to senior football was so limited and he’s at a level where under 23 football isn’t enough for him either.

That means a loan move should benefit him next season, and Werder Bremen have now confirmed the signing of the Man United man.

The official website announced the move alongside a picture of him without his trademark bushy hairstyle, but it’s clear they are excited about his potential.

It sounds like he’ll be used in the wider positions, and playing regularly in the Bundesliga should give him a great chance to shine.

There’s nothing to suggest that United have a recall option in January, so it will be worth following his progress this season to see if he does enough to earn a chance back at Old Trafford.