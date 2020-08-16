According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, Benfica are an option for Nacho Fernandez with the Spaniard set to leave boyhood club Real Madrid this summer.

A Bola report that the 30-year-old’s future is in his own hands due to his service to the club, with Los Blancos willing to sanction the versatile defender’s sale for no more than €10m.

Fernandez is contracted until 2022 so it’s not surprising to see that a massive fee won’t be demanded for the ace, A Bola add that La Liga side Valencia are also keen on the Spain international.

Fernandez has only made 10 appearances across all competitions this season, the ace has slipped down the pecking order as Los Blancos are well stocked in both central defence and at full-back.

If Nacho wishes to leave in order get some more regular first-team football under his belt, Benfica would be a fine option for him, they’ll be eyeing reinforcements after missing out on the title to rivals Porto.

Nacho is just 30 years old so he’s still got a good few years left for one of Europe’s bigger profile clubs in Benfica.

The defender has made 200 appearances across all competitions for the Spanish powerhouses, he’s been a solid servant to the team and the club have shown their class by leaving his future in his own hands.