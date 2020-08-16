Exclusive: Chelsea yet to make approach for Lewis Dunk

Chelsea are interested in a potential transfer deal for Brighton and Hove Albion defender Lewis Dunk but are yet to make an approach for the player.

Dunk, 28, who captains Graham Potter’s south coast side has seen his stock rise since the Seagulls returned to England’s top-flight in 2017.

The commanding centre-back has played a pivotal role in helping his side establish their position as Premier League regulars and looks like a player who could shine at a bigger club.

Despite failing to add to his single international cap back in 2018, yet another fine campaign from the Englishman could see him enter back into the England fray after making 36 domestic appearances and being directly involved in an impressive goals.

Dunk’s future has been cast into doubt, however, CaughtOffside has recently obtained information from a source that any reports stating he’s closing in on a move to Stamford Bridge are not a true representation of Dunk’s current situation.

We understand that Chelsea are interested in Dunk as they look to bolster their defensive options, however, the Blues are yet to make an official approach for the Brighton defender.

A secondary source has confirmed to us that Chelsea are primarily looking for a centre-back with Champions League experience who can have an impact on the squad.

Whether or not a summer transfer deal can be struck between Brighton and Chelsea remains to be seen, however, at this point in time, the interest has been there, but the approach has not.