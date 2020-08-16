Exclusive: Valencia register interest in highly-rated Brazilian attacking midfielder

La Liga side Valencia have registered their interest in Club Athletico Paranaense’s Leo Cittadini but may be forced to offload striker Rodrigo in an attempt to ease financial strains as the Spanish side look to bolster their midfield options.

Cittadini, 26, joined Club Athletico Paranaense from fellow Brazilian side Santos 18-months ago on a free transfer, as per TransferMarkt.

The attacker has endured an electrifying start to Brazil’s top-flight season after scoring in his side’s league opening 2-0 victory against Fortaleza earlier this month.

Cittadino has continued his impressive form and after a string of fine displays the attacking playmaker has now drawn the attention of European heavy-hitters Valencia.

CaughtOffside has recently obtained information from a source that Cittadini’s representatives are in discussions regarding a possible switch to the Mestalla.

It is not yet known how much Club Athletico Paranaense will demand for Cittadini’s services, however, the 26-year-old’s valuation has risen in recent weeks and will now cost Valencia more than he would have earlier this year.

Alongside an attacking playmaker, Valencia are also keen to bolster their defensive midfield options, however, it is understood that due to the club’s precarious financial situation, they may be forced to offload striker Rodrigo in order to facilitate a proposed move for the exciting Brazilian.