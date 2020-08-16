Former side prepare to make an offer to Barcelona to bring Luis Suarez back

The news that a former side are looking to bring Luiz Suarez back to the club might worry some Liverpool fans, but it’s actually Ajax who are looking to sign him.

The Dutch giants have already seen some success in bringing back a veteran striker in recent seasons with Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, but re-signing Suarez would be on a totally different level.

He does have his injury issues and he’s getting older, but he’s shown he’s still capable of operating at the highest level so he should tear it up if he makes the return to Holland.

This report suggests that Director of Football Marc Overmars is a massive fan of the Uruguayan, and there are preparing an offer which could be tabled in the next few days:

¿VUELVE A HOLANDA? Acaba de decir @EnzoOlivera en @Polideportivouy que en los próximos días el Ajax haría una importante oferta al Barcelona por Luis Suárez. "Overmars lo quiere y le abre la puerta del Ámsterdam Arena". pic.twitter.com/5OAoUfu3EV — Rodri Vázquez (@RodriVazquez95) August 16, 2020

It’s not clear if he wants to return or if Barca would be willing to part with him just now, but that would probably come down to Barcelona deciding if they can get a suitable replacement or even push Griezmann into his favoured central role.

Suarez enjoyed a prolific spell at Ajax before moving on to Liverpool, and his record of 81 goals in 110 Eredivisie games is incredible, so it would be fascinating to see if he’s still too good for that league.