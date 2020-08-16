Graeme Souness thinks Premier League club could make sensational move for Lionel Messi

Leading football pundit Graeme Souness has made a stunning prediction that world-class attacker Lionel Messi could ‘easily’ end up at either Manchester United after the Argentinian’s Barcelona crashed out of this year’s Champions League in humiliating fashion after suffering an 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich.

According to Souness’ column in The Times, the week ahead could be the ‘perfect’ time for the Reds to make a stunning move for arguably the most talented player to ever grace a football pitch.

After suffering their worst ever defeat in the Champions League earlier this week after being thumped 8-2 by Bayern Munich, Messi’s future now seems uncertain amid suggestions that he could depart the free falling Catalan club who also look set to sack manager Quique Setien.

Messi, 33, has one year remaining on his bumper £540,000-a-week deal but is rumoured to be eyeing the exit in light of his club’s chaotic circumstances which saw centre-back Gerard Pique recently claim the club were ‘at rock bottom’, as per Sky Sports.

Souness wrote in his column that given the uncertainty surrounding Barcelona now could be the ‘perfect’ time for either Manchester club to make a sensational move for the attacking maestro.

The Scotsman said: “Lionel Messi looked like a man who has had enough of carrying that team.

“Without him they wouldn’t even be good enough to qualify for the Champions League.

“This would be the perfect week to put a bid in for the 33-year-old Argentinian and I could easily see him playing in Manchester — at either United or City.”