Harsh reality check for Man United as Sevilla loss means they’ve done this for the first time since 1989

It was widely accepted that Man United would suffer when Sir Alex Ferguson moved on, but they’ve still seen some success in recent years.

They won the FA Cup and The Europa League, while Jose Mourinho will also tell you that the Community Shield and the League Cup count as major trophies too.

Admittedly their league form has been an issue and they’ve never really looked like winning the Premier League since the great man left, but there was always something to be positive about.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done a great job in turning things round this season, they now look like an exciting team to watch and they also have Champions League football to look forward to.

Despite that, they won’t end the season with a trophy after losing to Sevilla tonight, and there’s a harsh reality check in this for the team.

They haven’t lifted silverware since winning the Europa League in 2017, and a look at their honours list on 11v11 shows the last time they went three years without a trophy was 1989.

Man United are a team who pride themselves on winning trophies and you can’t consider yourself as one of the biggest teams in the world without any success, so the pressure might start to build on Solskjaer.

The performance tonight showed they do need to improve the defence if they want to win trophies again, so that should be the main focus this summer.