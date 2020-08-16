Former Manchester United star Paul Ince has warned Jadon Sancho about rushing into a transfer to the Premier League that he might regret.

The Borussia Dortmund winger has shown himself to be a sensational talent during his time in the Bundesliga, establishing himself as one of the most exciting young players in world football.

Sancho would no doubt be a terrific signing for Man Utd, so it’s little wonder he’s been so strongly linked with the Red Devils by the Daily Mail and others.

Ince, however, has talked up how good Sancho has it at current club Dortmund, where he’s a star player featuring regularly in a team competing in the Champions League.

“Remember, at Dortmund he’s playing every week and that’s what he wants,” Ince told the Daily Star.

“He’s still going to be scoring goals for Dortmund in the Champions League next season.

“There’s no rush for him. He can take his time and he’s still got lots to learn.

“Sancho can keep developing at Dortmund. He doesn’t want to return to the Premier League and regret it.”

The pundit may well have a point, with the England international perhaps doing well to look at other big names and how they’ve got on with moves to Old Trafford in recent times.

Paul Pogba, Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku are among those to arrive with big expectations but end up struggling in an often dysfunctional side.

It would be a huge waste of talent if the same thing ended up happening with Sancho.