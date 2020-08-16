Manchester United are reportedly keen on a potential transfer deal for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

In order to fund the move, the Red Devils will supposedly look to offload Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo this summer, according to 90min.

This would be fine business by United if they could pull it off, with Koulibaly an ideal upgrade on their current defensive options.

Smalling and Rojo have been out on loan this season and are clearly no longer needed at Old Trafford, while Jones has also had a peripheral role in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

If Koulibaly could join United, he’d be an ideal partner for Harry Maguire, with the likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly then relegated to being squad players.

Most Man Utd fans would surely be pleased with this, as a top signing in defence is surely needed after another disappointing season.

Although Solskjaer’s side are still in with a chance of winning the Europa League, they only narrowly scraped into the top four and were nowhere near challenging for the Premier League title.

They were also beaten in the FA Cup semi-final, with Maguire not always looking that solid in his first season since his big move from Leicester City.

Gazzetta dello Sport recently claimed Koulibaly could leave for around £63million this summer, and 90min state he’s been given permission to leave.

The Daily Mirror have also previously claimed the Senegal international was a top target for United.