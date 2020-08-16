La Liga rivals hope to sign Real Madrid loanee for €15m as move to Italy stalls

Most of the attention on Valencia has been based around the players they’ve sold last week, but it looks like they might be able to make a solid signing to offset some of that.

Borja Mayoral is a good La Liga striker who’s on the books of Real Madrid, but he’s never going to get a chance in the first team just now.

He’s only 23 so there’s still plenty of time for him to improve, while he had an encouraging season last year with eight goals during a loan spell with Levante.

Valencia have seen success in the past with players like Roberto Soldado and Alvaro Negredo who went through a similar situation at Real Madrid, so a recent report from Gianluca di Marzio will interest their fans.

They indicate that he looked set for a move to Italian side Lazio, but that move has now stalled and it means Valencia have been given the chance to step in and get something sorted.

It’s suggested that the offer from Valencia would be worth €15m plus bonuses, and Lazio would need to come forward and convince him to move to Italy after the delay.

You have to think that Real would rather not sell him to a direct La Liga rival, but this might be a sign that they don’t see Valencia as a serious threat at all.