Chelsea are reportedly closing in on the transfer of Brighton defender Lewis Dunk in a potential £40million deal.

The Blues could do with strengthening at the back next season after a difficult campaign saw them concede a whopping 54 goals in the Premier League – the worst goals-against record in the top half of the table.

Dunk, meanwhile, has shone for Brighton and had also attracted some interest from Tottenham despite Chelsea now looking favourites to finalise a deal, according to the Sun.

The 28-year-old would surely be an upgrade on flops like Andreas Christensen and Kurt Zouma in the Chelsea defence, and the Sun claim the Blues have had the edge over Spurs due to the fact that he’s a lifelong fan of the west London giants.

Chelsea supporters will surely love that they’re signing someone who really cares about the club and knows what it means to pull on a Blue shirt at Stamford Bridge.

£40m also sounds like a very reasonable price for a proven Premier League player, with the Sun noting that it’s about half what CFC might have had to pay to sign Declan Rice from West Ham.