Man City think they’re in pole position for Lionel Messi transfer and will pay whatever it takes for unsettled Barcelona star

Manchester City reportedly believe they’re in pole position to seal the transfer of Lionel Messi if he ends up quitting Barcelona this summer.

Messi and Barca just suffered yet another humiliation in the Champions League this season, losing 8-2 to Bayern Munich in a shock result in this week’s quarter-finals.

According to the Daily Mirror, City now feel they can take advantage if Messi decides to move on, and will pay whatever it takes to lure the Argentine away from the Nou Camp.

It remains to be seen how realistic this is, but it’s clear Messi looked devastated following Barcelona’s humiliating defeat against Bayern.

The 33-year-old may well feel it is now time to leave Barcelona due to the club being in such a poor state by their high standards, and this is not the first time recently that he’s been linked with an exit.

Gazzetta dello Sport have also claimed Messi is a target for Inter Milan, while it was reported back in February by the Daily Mail that Messi had had issues off the pitch with his current club.

The Mail claimed Messi had been frustrated at the Catalan giants’ failure to re-sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain, while he notably went public with criticism of club chief Eric Abidal.

It would be great to see Messi in the Premier League if possible, with the forward still likely to be a great signing for City after another individually strong season.

Messi finished the campaign with 31 goals and 24 assists, and it would be fair to say that Barcelona have wasted his talents, rather than it being a case of him letting his club down with a dip in form.

City will want to strengthen after a disappointing season that also saw them dumped out of the Champions League last night, and a big-name signing like Messi would be a great way to boost morale at the Etihad Stadium.