Liverpool are still being tipped to be in for the transfer of Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara, according to latest reports.

The Spain international’s future has been the subject of much speculation of late, with his current contract at the Allianz Arena due to expire at the end of next season.

It could be that his next move will be Liverpool as talkSPORT report Jurgen Klopp is “desperate” to sign the 29-year-old, who is also said to have said goodbye to his current team-mates ahead of an exit.

It’s looking good for the Reds, though talkSPORT claim the two clubs still need to agree on Alcantara’s transfer fee.

The report notes that Bayern are ready to sell Alcantara for relatively cheap due to his contract situation, but it remains to be seen how much Liverpool will be prepared to spend.

Patrick Strasser, journalist for Bayern-based news outlet AZ Muenchen, told talkSPORT: “I think so yeah, he definitely wants to (join Liverpool), and it’s just a matter of how many millions Bayern want to earn from this player.

“It’s said they want to make about €30m to €40m this transfer and I’m not sure if Liverpool can afford that or want to pay that.

“But Jurgen Klopp is desperate and keen to get Thiago in his squad.

“Thiago has already said goodbye to his teammates in Munich and the bosses know he’s going to leave. It’s just a matter of money, in the end.”

The Merseyside giants may be cautious about making big signings amid the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, with Thiago also representing a bit of a risk due to his age and injury record.

There’s no doubting the player’s quality, however, and he’d surely fit in well in Klopp’s side, adding something different to their midfield options next season.