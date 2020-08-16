Manchester United are reportedly growing in confidence that they could strike a deal for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez this summer.

The £70million-rated Spain international is now being eyed up by United following Atletico’s exit from the Champions League this week, according to the Daily Star.

The Red Devils could do with strengthening with a signing like Saul, who has been immense in La Liga and at Champions League level down the years.

Man Utd only scraped into the top four this season and it may be a concern for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that Nemanja Matic is now 32 years of age and past his peak.

As well as that, Andreas Pereira could be on his way out of Old Trafford this summer, according to the Times, with £70m on Saul likely to be money well spent if they can get a deal done.

The 25-year-old may well feel he could do with a new challenge now after a lack of recent progress at Atletico, who will have been disappointed to be knocked out of Europe by RB Leipzig on Thursday.

The Daily Star mention that United have also considered Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek this summer, so it seems that position is an area of concern for the club.