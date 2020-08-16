Man United look set for a fascinating opening day clash against rivals after Premier League fixture leak

There’s nothing like a good end to the season to get your hopes up for the following campaign, and it looks like we could have a fascinating opening day clash in the Premier League next season.

Our colleagues at Stretty News reported that a fixture leak had shown that Man United are set to kick off next season with a home fixture against Arsenal, and it’s a mouth watering prospect.

In the past we’ve seen that Arsenal tend to crush the smaller teams but they can be a soft touch against the big sides, especially away from home.

That should be different going forward under Mikel Arteta after he’s demonstrated he can get results against the big teams, so they might fancy their chances here.

Man United have also turned things round under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – they are capable of playing lovely attacking football while their weakness in defence means they are always good for the neutral too.

There’s also the hope that this fixture could feature some big name signings if either side make a move in the transfer market, so it’s one to look forward to if true.